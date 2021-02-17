Home
LWC continues to tout success as claimants complain to 2 On Your Side
BATON ROUGE - With the week ending, 2 On Your Side has heard from at least 100 claimants since Monday who say they're stuck in limbo...
Overpayment notice sent in error, woman does not owe $15,000 after all
BATON ROUGE - There's a new concern for...
Unemployment issues continue; LWC says backlog is zero
BATON ROUGE - Friday, the Louisiana Workforce Commission...
LIVE UPDATES: Frozen roadways day 3
COVID-19 bill would scale up ability to spot virus mutations
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. scientists would gain vastly...
Wednesday to bring warmer temps, power restoration to thousands
BATON ROUGE - Weather experts say icy conditions...
Widespread showers and storms will help to melt away the ice today
Temperatures will climb well above freezing today and a line of showers and storms will move through. These will work together to melt the ice for...
Coming above freezing Wednesday as soaking rain returns
After a record cold morning at 19 degrees,...
Sneaux-flakes spotted in south Louisiana
Around 8 am on Tuesday, reports of snow...
Sports
Winter weather changes LSU v Ole Miss basketball game scheduled for this week
OXFORD - LSU's basketball game scheduled against Ole Miss in Mississippi has been re-scheduled because of the winter weather situation crippling the south. The LSU...
Central's 7 foot center Ethaniel Rizan is a man of great size and even greater heart
At 6'10 in the ninth grade, Central's Ethaniel...
Three Tiger homers put LSU past Kansas 5-3
BATON ROUGE- Home runs from Ciara Briggs, Amanda...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
About Us
