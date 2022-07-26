Home
Entergy attempts to explain high bill costs during Gonzales council meeting
GONZALES - Entergy is trying to reason with its customers after the company received public backlash when customers saw record-high electric bills this summer. An...
Mike the Tiger hits the big screen in 'The Mascot'
BATON ROUGE - Movie production crews will once...
Vote in Gonzales to put speed cameras in school zones pushed back
GONZALES- The city of Gonzales says speeding is...
Monday PM Forecast: standard summer weather to round out July
The forecast is as copy and paste as one might expect for the last week of July in Baton Rouge. The good news is that means...
Monday AM Forecast: Summer heat and summery showers
The typical summer pattern is here for the...
Sunday PM Forecast: Sneaky showers will be around all week
Outdoor activities should be done early in the...
Video: LSU using social media hashtag to pursue one of the state's top recruits
BATON ROUGE - The BK Takeover has stormed the college football recruiting world as LSU has gotten 13 commitments since the start of July. But...
Former Southern safety Danny Johnson looking to make his mark in year 5 in the NFL
BATON ROUGE - As NFL players are starting...
VIDEO: Saints DT Malcolm Roach looking for a breakout season in 2022
BATON ROUGE - The Saints veterans will report...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, July 25, 2022.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
