Pool company taking heat from customers unhappy with results
DENHAM SPRINGS - Backyards are turning into nightmares instead of the oasis homeowners thought they were getting with a pool. Fed up and needing help, they...
Neighbor of dilapidated home speaks up again, homeowners given another year to make upgrades
BATON ROUGE - It's been on and off...
Parish plans to address 1,100 sinkholes in next couple of months
BATON ROUGE - Orange barricades dot neighborhoods across...
Crews give up hope of finding survivors at collapse site
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Emergency workers gave up Wednesday on any hope of finding survivors in the collapsed Florida condo building, telling sobbing families that there...
Daycares seeing long waitlist heading into August as more go back to work
BATON ROUGE- As federal unemployment money is set...
Mansfield dispatcher arrested for using police database to access, sell private info
DESOTO PARISH - A police dispatcher was arrested...
Weather
Not much of a change, more storms on Thursday
Tonight and Tomorrow: A few more showers and thunderstorms remain possible through tonight. As we head into the overnight, most will stay dry under a cloudy...
Looking out for a heavy downpour, Elsa makes landfall
It's called a “weather pattern” because it repeats...
More of the same on Wednesday, scattered showers & storms
Tonight and Tomorrow: A few showers and thunderstorms...
Sports
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Scotlandville Hornets
Scotlandville returns seven offensive starters that made it to the state quarterfinals in 2020. The focal point will be junior quarterback Zae Teasett who already holds...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: East Iberville Tigers
When Justin Joseph took over as head man...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Southern Lab Kittens
Sixteen starters return for Southern Lab, a team...
Health
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
