Former Baton Rouge smelter and refinery added to EPA National Priorities List
BATON ROUGE - The former site of Exide Baton Rouge, which was demolished in 2014, was added to the EPA's National Priorities list for investigation and...
Metro Council honors Zydeco as hockey team prepares to announce plan for 2024-25 season
BATON ROUGE — The Metro Council on Wednesday...
Emergency response teams gather to train for upcoming hurricane season
BATON ROUGE — With hurricane season nearing, the...
Wednesday PM Forecast: few glimpses of sunshine help temperatures warm to end week
Clouds will be slow to break through Thursday. By Friday, added sunshine could result in the warmest afternoon so far this season. Tonight & Tomorrow:...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Possible record warmth to end the week, Cold front brings changes Sunday
The unseasonably warm and muggy weather continues to...
Tuesday PM Forecast: humidity, cloud cover creeping higher with temperatures
The rise in temperatures and humidity will persist...
LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant recognized as top senior in the country
BATON ROUGE - LSU senior gymnast Haleigh Bryant has been nothing short of amazing during her time in Baton Rouge, and the entire country knows it....
LSU softball uses timely hitting to beat UL-Lafayette
BATON ROUGE - The No. 8 LSU softball...
Southern baseball cruises to win over Dillard
BATON ROUGE - The Southern baseball team has...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, April 17, 2024.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday PM Forecast: few glimpses of sunshine help temperatures warm to end week
