Neighborhood tired of frequent power outages, calls on power company to do better
WATSON - Some people in one Livingston Parish neighborhood are just waiting for the power to go out. Outages in Audubon Lakes occur often, whether it's...
Repeat flood properties could be bought out soon
BATON ROUGE - A forecast of heavy rain...
Kitchen saga finally over after call to 2 On Your Side
BATON ROUGE - It took a year and...
Police: 8-year-old girl dies after shooter opens fire on car
HOUMA, La. (AP) — An 8-year-old girl is dead after someone opened fire on the car she was in, police said Tuesday. The police chief...
Louisiana bar owners likely to learn how current COVID stats will impact operations
BATON ROUGE - Bars in downtown Baton Rouge,...
Hawaii gets tourism surge as coronavirus rules loosen up
HONOLULU (AP) — Tourists are traveling to Hawaii...
River Stage Update, Flash Flood Watch, Severe Weather Outlook
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St....
Excessive rainfall possible starting Tuesday
Happy Monday! We are starting out dry and...
Heavy rain potential beginning Tuesday
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, a few clouds...
Sports
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the Spring
LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron met with the media on Tuesday night discussing Spring practices for his team. Coach O talked about past mistakes...
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston got choked...
Southern University vs Jackson State set to air on ESPN
JACKSON, Miss. - Southern University's football game next...
Health
AstraZeneca: US data shows vaccine effective for all ages
LONDON (AP) — AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine provided strong protection against sickness and eliminated hospitalizations and deaths from the disease across all age groups in a late-stage...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
