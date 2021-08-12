Home
Hackers target multi-billion dollar firm in ransomware attack
DUBLIN, Ireland - One of the world's wealthiest companies has been targeted by cybercriminals in a ransomware attack, CNN reports. An Irish-based multinational company called...
Two men exonerated in separate cases on same day in Louisiana
CHALMETTE, La. (AP) — Two men were exonerated...
Central welcomes students back to school
CENTRAL - Teachers and school officials in Central...
Thursday Morning Forecast: Keeping an eye on Fred, Afternoon showers more numerous
Fred downgraded to a tropical depression and afternoon showers are becoming more numerous. THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: The morning hours will continue to...
Wednesday PM Forecast: rinsing off, repeating daily, watching Fred
The weather doldrums continue. At least, Tropical Storm...
Wednesday Morning Forecast: Back to school forecast, Tropical Storm Fred in the Caribbean
Tropical Storm Fred named in the Caribbean on...
Sports
Tigers ranked high in first USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
The LSU Tiger football team is already earning more respect than their 2020 record of 5-5 should have afforded them. Ed Orgeron's team was ranked...
Bobby Bowden, led Florida State football dynasty, dies at 91
Bobby Bowden, the folksy Hall of Fame coach...
LSU football hits Fall practice field for the first time
LSU began its on-field preparations for the 2021...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Monday,...
Videos
Community
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
About Us
