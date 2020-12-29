Home
On Your Side
Veteran gets new roof by Baton Rouge company following OYS story
BATON ROUGE - There has been an overwhelming response for a veteran in need. Help came in the form of donations, supplies, and labor after a...
Hundreds of poinsettias donated to BRG hospitals during holiday season
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge General Foundation...
Amazon extends return window, suggests tracking packages during holiday rush
BATON ROUGE - It's a week until Christmas...
News
Mobile Food Pantry hosts Tuesday, Dec. 29 food distribution event for college students
BATON ROUGE - As 2020 winds down, community outreach initiatives appear to be on the increase. Charitable efforts across south Louisiana are ramping up in...
Zachary traffic stop leads to alleged discovery of illegal narcotics, arrest
ZACHARY - According to officials with the Zachary...
US stocks hit records after President Trump signs $900B aid package
Stocks began the final week of 2020 with...
Severe weather risk for New Year's Eve
Tracking a severe weather risk for New Year’s Eve. THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: Today will be very similar to yesterday, but instead of...
Warmer conditions leading to severe potential later this week
Warmer conditions are expected this week and severe...
Strong storms possible Wednesday & Thursday
Tonight and Tomorrow: We'll have a few passing...
Steelers celebrate 2020 AFC Championship win with dance party
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania - The Pittsburgh Steelers became the 2020 AFC North Champions with a 28-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Heinz Field, and...
Tulane athletics gets more than $1.5M from late sports fan
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tulane University athletics are...
Catholic High Football wins Division I State Title 35-12
NATCHITOCHES- The Catholic High football team defeated C.E...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.
Rose Parade TV special to honor young Donaldsonville organ donor alongside other heroes
DONALDSONVILLE - A Donaldsonville teenager who died in...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing a food distribution event specifically for residents of Scotlandville and certain parts of north Baton Rouge as part...
Law enforcement holds holiday toy drive for Baton Rouge families amid pandemic
BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement officers want...
The Elvin Howard, Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation's virtual fundraiser begins Friday
BATON ROUGE - A cancer diagnosis impacts, not...
About Us
