Entergy finds solution for neighborhood with frequent power outages
WATSON - There's light at the end of the tunnel for some homeowners in a neighborhood plagued with power outages. It's a solution for them after...
Woman's missing unemployment benefits may have gone to wrong bank account
BATON ROUGE - There's a money mystery after...
Parish offers 'no comment' to eroding drainage ditch issue in Prairieville
PRAIRIEVILLE - All the rain this week is...
LSU baseball strong in mid-week win over ULM
The LSU Tiger baseball team used eight different pitchers and scored in four separate innings to down the visiting ULM Warhawks 5-0 on Tuesday night at...
Hawaii to begin vaccine passports for travel between islands
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials will allow state...
Birmingham to pardon 15,000 with marijuana convictions
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Alabama's largest city will issue...
Cool nights ahead, next storm system arrives Friday
With a strong late April cold front moving south, freeze warnings have been posted for areas north of Louisiana. Thermometers will be about 10 degrees below...
Sunshine and a weak cold front set to move through
After a few sneaky showers last night, we...
Already drier, next much cooler
After collecting about a month’s worth of rain...
LSU baseball strong in mid-week win over ULM
The LSU Tiger baseball team used eight different pitchers and scored in four separate innings to down the visiting ULM Warhawks 5-0 on Tuesday night at...
Southern head football coach Dawson Odums leaving for Norfolk State
BATON ROUGE - Head football coach Dawson Odums...
Aaron Nola fires first career complete game shutout in win over Cardinals
PHILADELPHIA -- — Aaron Nola laughed when he...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
