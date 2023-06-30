Home
GET 2 MOVING: Pure Barre
GET TO MOVING- This week we talked to operator and owner, Rebecca Lemoine, at Pure Barre in Baton Rouge. Pure Barre is low- impact and high...
Texas man dies in motorcycle crash in Iberville Parish
RAMAH - A motorcyclist from Texas was killed...
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Commute
FOLLOW OUR TWITTER FOR LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES DAILY:...
Friday AM Forecast: Heat continues into the weekend
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING today, HEAT ADVISORY for Saturday. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: Heat on repeat continues. The EXCESSIVE...
Thursday PM Forecast: Excessive Heat Warning Extended - Rain Chances Remain Slim
The Excessive Heat Warnings have been extended through...
Wednesday PM Forecast: Excessive Heat continues into Friday
EXCESSIVE HEAT ADVISORY extended to Friday evening. ...
Southern right hander Nicholas Wilson named to USA Collegiate National Team
CARY, N.C. – USA Baseball today announced the 31-man Collegiate National Team roster that will represent Team USA in a pair of five-game series with Chinese...
Southern football game at Daytona Beach moved to Jacksonville
BATON ROUGE - A Southern University football game...
WATCH: Tre' Morgan shares hilarious story from Tigers' stay in Omaha
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team's trip...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Friday AM Forecast: Heat continues into the weekend
