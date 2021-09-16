Home
BRFD sends crew to Grand Isle to help with Ida recovery efforts
The Baton Rouge Fire Department has sent its Incident Management Team to Grand Isle to assist in the city's ongoing recovery efforts. The group is...
Clogged drainage systems possible cause of flash flooding in Baton Rouge as Nicholas rolled through
BATON ROUGE - Remnants of Nicholas are leaving...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Police video shows...
Thursday PM Forecast: Scattered downpours continue, drier air may come next week
The National Weather Service has continued the FLASH FLOOD WATCH through Friday for all local parishes and counties EXCEPT Amite, East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee and West...
Thursday AM Forecast: Isolated flooding risk continues
The National Weather Service has continued the FLASH...
Wednesday PM Forecast: scattered downpours continue chance for isolated flooding
The National Weather Service has continued the FLASH...
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 2: Liberty's Kaleb Jackson
BATON ROUGE - Winning the first game in program history is special, but rushing for 260 yards and five touchdowns is even more impressive. Junior Kaleb...
LSU Tiger baseball announces schedule for Jay Johnson's first season
BATON ROUGE - LSU Tiger baseball announced its...
After being displaced by Ida, Southeastern football takes on road warrior mentality
HAMMOND - For the first time since Hurricane...
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
