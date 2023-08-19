Home
Packers and Patriots suspend preseason game during fourth quarter after player carted off the field
GREEN BAY - The Patriots and Packers decided to call off their pre-season NFL game Saturday night after a New England player took a hit and...
Baton Rouge filmmaker premieres anti-gun violence movie, hopes to make difference in community
BATON ROUGE- It's a story told too often:...
Paper exams, chatbot bans: Colleges seek to 'ChatGPT-proof' assignments
When philosophy professor Darren Hick came across another...
Saturday PM Forecast: All time heat record for any date tied today, isolated rain chances early next week
Metro Airport tied its hottest all-time record by reaching 105 degrees Saturday evening. The last time Baton Rouge reached 105 degrees or higher was August 30,...
Friday PM Forecast: Humidity returns once again, next week is trending drier
This weekend will be extremely muggy with feels...
Friday AM Forecast: heat alerts return, chance for needed rain early next week
Humidity will slowly but surely return to the...
Former LSU standout Ja'Marr Chase files for restraining order against woman
LOS ANGELES - Former LSU standout Ja'Marr Chase, who now plays for the Cincinnati Bengals, has filed for a restraining order after he claims a woman...
LSU cracks top 5 in AP preseason poll
The Tigers have achieved their best AP preseason...
LSU's Latanna Stone falls to Auburn's Megan Schofill in US Women's Amateur Final
BATON ROUGE – A magical week of golf...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
