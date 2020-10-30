Home
Absentee ballot deadline is Monday
BATON ROUGE - If you haven't mailed your absentee ballot yet, the Baton Rouge Registrar of Voters Office says you should consider hand delivery. Louisiana...
They're getting a turn lane! Hwy 42 neighborhood feeling left out, gets results
PRAIRIEVILLE - A neighborhood worried they'd been left...
Where's the turn? Hwy 42 neighborhood feels left out of construction project
PRAIRIEVILLE - A resident living along a construction...
At least four killed as 7.0 earthquake in Aegean Sea topples buildings across Turkey
A 7.0-magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea rocked nearby Turkey, killing four people and toppling multiple buildings across the country on Friday morning. ...
Stocks fall again as Wall Street's miserable week continues
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling in...
Days ahead of election, Lil Wayne met with President Trump to discuss 'Platinum Plan'
Award-winning rapper Lil Wayne met with President Donald...
Fall weather continues through the weekend
On this Halloween Eve, the weather is not so spooky! THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: The temperatures will slowly heat into the upper 60s...
This morning the first 40s, looking ahead to more of these
The Baton Rouge area is set to enjoy...
Clear and cool conditions behind the cold front
The weather is telling a much different story...
What to expect from Tua Tagovailoa's first start: Fantasy Focus with Reggie Chatman and Darin Tietgen
Week 8 in the NFL has plenty of story lines to look out for, but former Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa making his first start has dominated...
SEC Championship will kick off in prime time this season
ATLANTA - The SEC Championship will move from...
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 4 - Jacoby Howard
PORT ALLEN- Port Allen swiss army knife Jacoby...
Traffic
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
