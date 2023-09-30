Home
EBR DA plans to review past cases that involved officers charged with corruption
BATON ROUGE - After four Baton Rouge officers were charged with corruption, the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's office now has to start reviewing previous investigations....
Metro Council remains divided as police chief doubles down on fiery comments
BATON ROUGE - A press conference at the...
$$$ Best Bets: Picks for LSU @ Ole Miss, Georgia @ Auburn and more! $$$
Best Bets is back! Hunter McCann and...
Friday PM Forecast: Dry and warm conditions before potential cold front next week
Looking ahead to the weekend, we don’t foresee many changes. High temperatures will run about 10° above average on both Saturday and Sunday, which turns out...
Friday AM Forecast: Fall like temperatures to start the day will rise into the 90s this afternoon
We are continuing to see high temperatures 5-10...
Thursday PM Forecast: Record highs in danger heading into this weekend
Dry air continues to invade, limiting storm chances...
Sports
$$$ Best Bets: Picks for LSU @ Ole Miss, Georgia @ Auburn and more! $$$
Best Bets is back! Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton are back again this week, to give you the Best Bets for College Football and the...
Little brother beating big brother to the field for LSU football
BATON ROUGE - LSU freshman linebacker Whit Weeks...
Get ready to watch LSU Women's Basketball on TV this fall
BATON ROUGE - You've got plenty of chances...
Investigations
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Pennington Biomedical, Tulane receive $1.3 million dollar grant from NIH
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Clinical & Translational Science Center has been awarded a $1.3 million grant to support the efforts of in-state healthcare institutions to...
Woman's Hospital to open the state's first in-patient mental health unit dedicated to pregnant and postpartum patients
BATON ROUGE - A perinatal mental health unit...
Forbes Best Credit Unions in America honors Neighbors Federal Credit Union for the state of Louisiana
Neighbors Federal Credit Union received recognition from Forbes...
