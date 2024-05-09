Home
Former state representative, state senator James David Cain dies
BATON ROUGE — Former state representative and state senator James David Cain died May 8. He was 85. Cain, a Democrat who served in the...
Second graders at Rollins Place Elementary learn water safety before summer break
ZACHARY - More than 400 second graders at...
Department of Wildlife and Fisheries makes nine DWI arrests over two days in Livingston, Tangipahoa
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife...
Thursday PM Forecast: gusty thunderstorms possible tonight before break in humidity
A few strong, gusty thunderstorms will be possible as a cold front moves into the area tonight. Behind it, enjoy some lower humidity warmth as June...
Thursday AM Forecast: Cold front tonight brings isolated storms, Cooler and drier air arrives behind it
The highly anticipated cold front that will end...
Wednesday PM Forecast: hot nights continue until a stormy one brings relief
The Capital Area had a second straight morning...
Sports
Former LSU pitcher and No. 1 overall pick Paul Skenes to debut for Pittsburgh on Saturday
PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Former LSU pitcher and 2023 first overall pick in the MLB Draft, pitcher Paul Skenes, will make his MLB debut Saturday. The...
LSU softball walks it off after 14 innings in first round of SEC Tournament
AUBURN, Ala. - The Tigers got the win...
LSU defeats Northwestern State 6-5 in tight game
BATON ROUGE - LSU narrowly escaped with a...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report: Astrazeneca pulling COVID-19 vaccine, cites low demand
BATON ROUGE — U.K.-based drug manufacturer Astrazeneca is pulling its COVID-19 vaccine globally. They cited low demand. The company said the vaccine has not generated...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
