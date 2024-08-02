Home
News
East Baton Rouge School Board finalizes Superintendent LaMont Cole's contract
BATON ROUGE - Thursday, the East Baton Rouge School Board voted unanimously in a special meeting to approve newly-chosen superintendent LaMont Cole’s contract. Just one...
LSU Scientists, EBR Mosquito Control seeking new ways to battle mosquitos and West Nile virus
BATON ROUGE - Mosquitos carrying the West Nile...
Prairieville woman accused of having sex with teen, sending 'lewd images and videos' to minors
PRAIRIEVILLE — A woman was arrested for having...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Hurricane Beryl makes its third landfall in Texas on Monday morning
Hurricane Beryl made landfall near Matagorda, Texas shortly before 4 a.m. Monday. At landfall, the hurricane was at Category 1 strength with peak winds at 80...
Hurricane Beryl reaches Category 5 strength, continues to rewrite history
Hurricane Beryl became a Category 5 hurricane on...
Beryl becomes first hurricane of 2024 season
UPDATE - 10 a.m. Sunday : Beryl has...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LSU Tiger football starts fall practice strong
BATON ROUGE - Brian Kelly and his 2024 Tiger football team got their preseason practices started on Thursday morning on the right foot according to the...
Brian Kelly shares updates on LSU football as team starts fall training camp before Vegas opener
BATON ROUGE — LSU head football coach Brian...
Brian Kelly speaks to Baton Rouge Rotary Club ahead of LSU's September debut against USC in Las Vegas
BATON ROUGE — LSU Head Football Coach Brian...
Additional Links
Best Bets
Sports News
Sports Team
Sports Video
Investigations
Additional Links
2 On Your Side
Investigative Unit
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
One Tank Trips
Traffic Center
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's Health Report: New blood test can help test whether memory loss is due to Alzheimer's
BATON ROUGE — According to the CDC, more than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. Early diagnosis might help delay...
Tuesday's Health Report: Mental health experts share what parents can do to prep kids going back to school
BATON ROUGE — The start of a new...
Friday's Health Report: Lifestyle changes can help prevent cancer
BATON ROUGE — Nearly half of cancer deaths...
Additional Links
BRG Survivor Series
Daily Health Report
Get 2 Moving
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
Additional Links
Stuff The Bus
Dog Days of Summer
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Love225
The Pledge of Allegiance
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Best Bets
Sports News
Sports Team
Sports Video
Investigations
2 On Your Side
Investigative Unit
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
One Tank Trips
Traffic Center
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
BRG Survivor Series
Daily Health Report
Get 2 Moving
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Community
Stuff The Bus
Dog Days of Summer
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Love225
The Pledge of Allegiance
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Search
SEARCH
83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Hurricane Beryl makes its third landfall in Texas on Monday morning
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days