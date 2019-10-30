Home
On Your Side
Railroad removes dead tree following 2 On Your Side report
BATON ROUGE - A tree that has caused two years of worry for a homeowner was removed Tuesday afternoon. Kim Gardiner first contacted 2 On...
Resident fears tree poses risk to railroad, property
BATON ROUGE - A dead tree is threatening...
School, residential property owner feuding over fence
BAKER - There's a feud between neighbors brewing....
News
HBO orders prequel to Game of Thrones
The 'Game of Thrones' storyline is returning to HBO. According to CNN , the cable network has ordered a prequel to the popular series, which ended...
Halloween polls reveal how most Americans are spending their Oct. 31st
CHICAGO (AP) - The good news for kids...
Trick or Treat times for Thursday, Oct. 31
BATON ROUGE- Trick or Treat times have been...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Halloween: a chilling weather forecast
A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms through Thursday morning. On the other side, temperatures will plummet to their lowest readings so far this fall...
Rain giving way to coolest temps so far this fall
A frontal system will cause unsettled weather through...
Quiet beginning to the week, rain returns by Tuesday night
36 hours of quiet weather will start the...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
LSU Jacoby Stevens named SEC defensive player of the week for second time
BATON ROUGE - For the second consecutive week, LSU safety Jacoby Stevens has been named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week according to the league...
Saints triumphant in Brees' return, top Cardinals 31-9
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Drew Brees passed for...
AP Top 25: LSU No. 1 ahead of 'Bama, Ohio St in close vote
BATON ROUGE - The Associated Press released its...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
Monday Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
Additional Links
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Dog Days of Summer
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Tailgate Giveaway
Paw Patrol Live Contest
Fans' Choice 2019
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Dog Days of Summer
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Tailgate Giveaway
Paw Patrol Live Contest
Fans' Choice 2019
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Halloween: a chilling weather forecast
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories (/web/webroot/secure/widgets/viewgalleryvideo/class.cfc), first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days