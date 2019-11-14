Home
Ultrasound 'store' closed amid backlash from upset moms - shocking reason why
GONZALES - A 3-D imaging center that popped up in Ascension Parish this summer is closed. People tell 2 On Your Side they feel cheated and...
Flooding concerns at helm of proposed neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A Planning and Zoning meeting...
Neighborhood pleads state for traffic light, state stands by plans for roundabout
GONZALES - An intersection in Ascension Parish continues...
11 more endangered whooping cranes in southwest Louisiana
Eleven young endangered whooping cranes are in southwest Louisiana, being prepared to join 69 adults in the wild. The juveniles will spend about two...
Volunteers make final repairs on veteran's home damaged in 2016 flood
BATON ROUGE - One Baton Rouge family is...
Livingston teacher fired after Investigative Unit report on sexual harassment at previous job
UPDATE: The Livingston Parish school system confirmed Thursday...
A Dreary Thursday Ahead
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: A cloudy and wet Thursday in store, with rainfall peaking between 11 AM and 5 PM. Rain amounts should stay...
Record lows smashed, chill to hang around
The next shot at showers will come Thursday....
Freeze bulletins issued for entire WBRZ Weather forecast area
Bitter winds will make for a cold Tuesday....
Sports
Nikki Fargas wins 150th game, 65-50 versus Little Rock
The LSU Women's basketball team went on their first road trip of the season against the Little Rock Trojans. They took an early lead and...
LSU men's basketball falls on the road at VCU
RICHMOND, VA - The LSU Tiger basketball team...
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 10- Grant Watts
After struggling through one of the more difficult...
Investigations
Health
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
