WATCH: Refugee family reunites after nearly two years apart
BATON ROUGE - The Ekhiyari family is all under one roof Wednesday night —something that has been impossible since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021...
Funding secured for project that will re-vamp Perkins Road overpass area
BATON ROUGE - A project to completely revitalize...
Boy shot outside Thibodaux restaurant; police seeking person responsible
LAFOURCHE PARISH - A boy is recovering from...
Wednesday PM Forecast: will feel returning moisture, but most won't see it
Humidity will begin to creep back up over the next several days. Despite this uptick in moisture, rain will remain hard to find. Tonight &...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Fall is right around the corner but fall-like temperatures, not so much
With the official first day of astronomical fall...
Tuesday PM Forecast: feeling less humidity, but drought conditions may worsen
The story for the remainder of the workweek...
Sports
Saints safety Marcus Maye suspended 3 games for violating NFL's substance abuse policy
NEW ORLEANS - Marcus Maye, an early standout in the Saints' stellar defense through two weeks, will be sidelined for three games due to a violation...
LSU announces start time, broadcast details for Ole Miss game
LSU's highly anticipated match-up with Ole Miss will...
LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 poll
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers move up...
Health
Pennington Biomedical, Tulane receive $1.3 million dollar grant from NIH
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Clinical & Translational Science Center has been awarded a $1.3 million grant to support the efforts of in-state healthcare institutions to...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Pennington Biomedical, Tulane receive $1.3 million dollar grant from NIH
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Clinical & Translational Science Center has been awarded a $1.3 million grant to support the efforts of in-state healthcare institutions to...
Woman's Hospital to open the state's first in-patient mental health unit dedicated to pregnant and postpartum patients
BATON ROUGE - A perinatal mental health unit...
Forbes Best Credit Unions in America honors Neighbors Federal Credit Union for the state of Louisiana
Neighbors Federal Credit Union received recognition from Forbes...
81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday PM Forecast: will feel returning moisture, but most won't see it
