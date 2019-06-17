Home
ON YOUR SIDE Warning: Your boss may accidentally give scammers your paycheck
BATON ROUGE – Near-convincing phishing emails are targeting automatic deposits for employee’s salaries and if a payroll department is not careful, the con may work. ...
Neighborhood wants filthy pool drained
BATON ROUGE - A woman is living next...
Nurse takes canoe to visit patient during flash flooding
BATON ROUGE - For many, Thursday's severe weather...
South Carolina man charged with branding sharks like cattle
AWENDAW, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina Natural Resources officials say a man has been branding sharks with an insignia burned into their skin, like the brands...
Mastercard to allow transgender people to use chosen name
NEW YORK (AP) - Mastercard will allow transgender...
Boy, 14, critical after Father's Day shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A teenager is in serious...
Weather
Active rain and storm pattern to start the week
Healthy rain coverage is anticipated through the first half of the week. Recall that summer storms get a lot of energy from Gulf Coast heat and...
Storms to Start the Workweek
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Showers and...
Humidity Returns for Father's Day
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Skies will...
Lakers, Pelicans, agree on Anthony Davis trade
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Two people familiar with the situation say the New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to trade six-time All-Star Anthony Davis to the Los...
Toronto Raptors capture first NBA Title over Golden State
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard raised his...
LSU's season ends in the Super Regional 5-4 in 12th innings
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Drew Mendoza's two-out...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Friday, June 14.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for June...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for June...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
