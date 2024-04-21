Home
News
Driver freed after three hours of being stuck under overturned 18-wheeler in Central
CENTRAL - A driver was freed in " the longest and most complex rescue operation in decades" after being stuck beneath an overturned 18-wheeler on Hooper...
Vacant house burned down, neighboring home damaged in Saturday arson
BATON ROUGE - A vacant home burned down...
Homecoming ceremony for LSU gymnastics team set for Sunday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - The 2024 NCAA Gymnastics champions...
Saturday PM Forecast: Numerous showers and storms overnight, mainly dry Sunday
A front will move through the area, bringing with it numerous showers and thunderstorms overnight. Other than some scattered showers in the morning, most of Sunday...
Saturday AM Forecast: Front nearing the area, big changes on the way
A front approaching the area will bring with...
NEW: officials determine April 10 tornado in West Feliciana Parish was on ground for 33 miles
Ongoing storm surveys have found that a strong,...
Sports
For LSU gymnastics, it's the status quo heading into Saturday's NCAA Final
FORT WORTH, Texas - The LSU gymnastics team is the favorite heading into Saturday's NCAA Championship Final. The No. 2 Tigers will face off with...
FINAL: LSU baseball beats Missouri 12-1 with run rule
COLUMBIA, MO - LSU baseball defeated Missouri 12-1...
WATCH: Former LSU Gymnastics coach D-D Breaux discusses LSU in NCAA final round
BATON ROUGE - Former LSU gymnastics coach D-D...
Investigations
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, April 18, 2024.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
