Limousine company busy ahead of championship weekend
BATON ROUGE - For the last couple of weeks, LSU fans have been busy arranging their plans for the weekend and Monday's National Championship. For those...
Customers say some trash collection services lacking consistency
PRAIRIEVILLE - Customers with overflowing garbage cans are...
Sammy's Grill locations in Baton Rouge, Prairieville face eviction
UPDATE: The Advocate reports that the landlord for...
Drew Brees, Walk-On's featured in season premiere of Undercover Boss
BATON ROUGE - Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux was featured on the small screen Wednesday night. The chain restaurant was at the center of the first episode...
Dudley DeBosier law firm offers free rides to and from the National Championship Game
NEW ORLEANS - Local law firm Dudley Debosier...
Metro Council approves first annexation requests since St. George vote
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Metro...
Active weather pattern beginning by the weekend
Another cool, sunny day will welcome the middle of the week. Forecast focus now shifts to a severe weather threat this weekend. THE FORECAST: ...
Cooler behind weak front, monitoring Saturday storm system
In the near-term, do not expect any high...
Weak front to bring cooler temperatures for mid-week
The new week will begin with quiet weather,...
Trendon Watford game winner leads LSU over Arkansas
BATON ROUGE- Freshman forward Trendon Watford led the way for LSU down the stretch with back-to-back three-point plays to help lift LSU over Arkansas 79-77 in...
We comin': LSU billboards go up around New Orleans ahead of championship game
NEW ORLEANS - We're a little less than...
Will Wade previews matchup with Arkansas
BATON ROUGE- LSU head coach Will Wade spoke...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish residents took proactive measures to protect their health recently by participating in Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s Live...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
