Home
2 On Your Side
News
Mississippi River levels at 10-year low in Baton Rouge, bringing problems and opportunities
BATON ROUGE - The historically low Mississippi River levels in Baton Rouge have brought residents some entertainment. The receding water uncovering a 19th century shipwreck,...
Down syndrome patient on his way to third triathlon thanks to special eye treatment
BATON ROUGE - A 26-year-old with Down syndrome...
Man in minor car accident beaten while trying to talk to other driver
PRAIRIEVILLE - A man involved in a minor...
Additional Links
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
FREEZE WARNING along and north of I-10 Tuesday night
A FREEZE WARNING is in effect from 1am - 9am Wednesday. Temperatures of 30-32 degrees are possible along and north of I-10/12 including Ascension, East Baton...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Freeze Warnings issued for the Baton Rouge area
Freeze Warnings have been issued for the Baton...
Download the free WBRZ Weather App
You can find current conditions, receive watches and...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Watch: Coach Brian Kelly reflects on win against Florida, looks forward to homecoming game against Ole Miss
BATON ROUGE - LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly held a news conference Monday discussing Saturday's win against the Florida Gators and looking forward to this Saturday's...
Bengals beat Saints in Burrow's Superdome homecoming, 30-26
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints fall to the...
Tennessee asking for donations after fans took down goal posts, threw them in the river after beating Alabama
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - After a long-awaited win against...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2022
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Additional Links
2 The Pantry
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2022
Tailgate Giveaway
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2022
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
2 The Pantry
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Fans' Choice 2022
Tailgate Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
FREEZE WARNING along and north of I-10 Tuesday night
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days