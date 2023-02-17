Home
Deputy's unmarked vehicle stolen with K-9 inside, Jefferson Parish officials say
METAIRIE - An unmarked sheriff's office vehicle was stolen Thursday night with a dog and a gun still inside, according to WWL-TV . According to...
Man allegedly shot at ex-girlfriend several times as she drove by house in 2021, captured more than a year later
BATON ROUGE - A man evaded officers for...
LIVE UPDATES: Friday Commute
FOLLOW OUR TWITTER FOR LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES DAILY:...
Friday AM Forecast: A breezy and cool start to the weekend
The chilly and breezy conditions will continue into the weekend. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. To day & Tonight : After a...
Thursday PM Forecast: storm threat passes with chilly days ahead
Big changes are on the way beyond the...
Stream of weather info: Current weather alerts, information
Click HERE to watch WBRZ streaming live online...
Sports
LSU Baseball's season opener gets new start time Friday amid weather concerns
BATON ROUGE - The Tigers' first game of baseball season will now start about three hours earlier due to concerns over the weather forecast. Read...
Angel Reese career night leads No. 5 LSU to bounce-back win over Ole Miss, 69-60
BATON ROUGE - The No. 5 LSU women's...
LSU cancels Thursday's softball game vs. Eastern Illinois amid stormy weather
BATON ROUGE - LSU has canceled tonight's softball...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
About Us
