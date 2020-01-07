Home
Customers say some trash collection services lacking consistency
PRAIRIEVILLE - Customers with overflowing garbage cans are calling on Republic Services to do a better job and they've been contacting 2 On Your Side too....
Sammy's Grill locations in Baton Rouge, Prairieville face eviction
UPDATE: The Advocate reports that the landlord for...
Deposit money returned after call to 2 On Your Side
BATON ROUGE - A man has been fighting...
Animal house: Squirrel wrecks home, insurance wont fix it
ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta couple said they came home from a winter vacation to find their house had been ransacked by an unusual suspect: a...
Mid City Gras reveals its grand marshall
BATON ROUGE - Mid City Gras has revealed...
Lafayette authorities request public assistance in search for wanted man
LAFAYETTE PARISH - The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office...
Cooler behind weak front, monitoring Saturday storm system
In the near-term, do not expect any high impact weather in the Baton Rouge area. By the end of the week, we will need to keep...
Weak front to bring cooler temperatures for mid-week
The new week will begin with quiet weather,...
Lingering showers prior to a pleasant weekend
Behind a cold front, rain is expected to...
We comin': LSU billboards go up around New Orleans ahead of championship game
NEW ORLEANS - We're a little less than a week out from the national championship game, and LSU is already making its presence known in New...
Will Wade previews matchup with Arkansas
BATON ROUGE- LSU head coach Will Wade spoke...
Ragin Cajuns win first bowl game since 2014, finish year 11-3
Mobile - The Ragin Cajuns of UL Lafayette...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish residents took proactive measures to protect their health recently by participating in Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s Live...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
