New BRPD chief to face major challenges once selected
BATON ROUGE- Mayor Sharon Weston Broome is expected to announce a new Police Chief before the new year. She is working from a list of...
Donaldsonville council limits loud pile-driving work on weekends after 2 On Your Side report
UPDATE: Hours after the 2 On Your Side...
Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning...
Tuesday PM Forecast: temperatures moderating, add some clouds
Temperatures will slowly moderate through the remainder of the week. While heaters and jackets will still be needed in the mornings, frost should no longer be...
Rare Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds spotted over Baton Rouge Tuesday morning
Cool "wave-looking" clouds, scientifically known as Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds,...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Frost potential declines as morning lows gradually increase
After another cold start in the 30s for...
Sports
SU announces new head football coach
BATON ROUGE -- Southern University has announced that Terrence Graves will be the new head coach of the Jaguars. Graves, who has been serving as...
Jayden Daniels takes home the Heisman
NEW YORK – LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has...
Catholic dominates Acadiana to win fifth state championship
NEW ORLEANS - Catholic High School has another...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Dec. 12, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Drought, cold weather raising price for crawfish
BATON ROUGE - Due to the lack of rain and colder weather moving in, crawfish companies are facing hardships. As of December, prices are around $11...
Central Intermediate school is getting a new playground
BATON ROUGE - Central community members held a...
Pennington receives nearly $14 million to study childhood obesity in rural and minority areas
BATON ROUGE - The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute...
