Can an employer mandate the COVID-19 vaccine?
BATON ROUGE - More people are vaccinated against coronavirus in Louisiana with the shot now made available to every adult. With that availability comes talk...
Livingston parish property battle discussed at Thursday council meeting
FRENCH SETTLEMENT - There's a quarrel among some...
Neighborhood tired of frequent power outages, calls on power company to do better
WATSON - Some people in one Livingston Parish...
DSNAP approved for 23 Parishes impacted by winter storms
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) announced Tuesday, March 30 that it has received federal approval to begin virtual Disaster...
Orgeron denies recollection of conversation with alleged victim of harassment about incident involving Derrius Guice
BATON ROUGE - Continued questioning of LSU representatives...
Goldberg, Zendaya to be honored at Essence Hollywood awards
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Whoopi Goldberg, Andra Day...
Grab your umbrella and keep it close through Wednesday
Grab your umbrella today, just in case! You’ll want to keep it around for tomorrow as well. THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: Humidity is...
Few storms Tuesday, better chance on Wednesday
Tonight and Tomorrow: Clouds will begin to increase...
A cool start to the week, Showers and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday
Happy Monday! We are starting out chilly today,...
LSU Softball gets swept by Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The No. 11 LSU softball team fell in the final game of the series Sunday afternoon 9-3 to No. 5 Florida. The Tigers...
LSU baseball gets swept by Tennessee after two walk-offs on Sunday
KNOXVILLE- After Saturday's game two against Tennessee was...
Tennessee wins on walk-off home-run against Tigers, 9-8
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee hit a walk-off home...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, March 26, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
7 Days