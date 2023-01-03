Home
Man arrested for fatal shooting on Edwin Street nearly month after victim's death
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting nearly a month after the victim's death. According to the Baton Rouge...
Livingston Parish family raising awareness for heart condition in athletes
DENHAM SPRINGS - Parents Dale and Michelle Temple...
Zachary pharmacies close; federal probe found 'reckless' dispensing of drugs
ZACHARY - Two Zachary pharmacies closed their doors...
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Quiet finish to the workweek
Beyond showers and thunderstorms with the latest cold front, much quieter weather is expected for the rest of the week. The next chance for rain will...
Tornado Watch issued for the Baton Rouge area
There is a 3/5 Enhanced Risk for severe...
Monday AM Forecast: Strong or severe storms possible on Tuesday
We are kicking off the new year with...
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LSU fans react to big win against Purdue in Citrus Bowl
BATON ROUGE - The overall vibe at The Shed on Burbank was a sense of pride after LSU's big win against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl...
Tulane scores 16 late points, beats USC 46-45 in Cotton Bowl
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tulane tight end Alex...
LSU beats Purdue 63-7 with dominant Citrus Bowl performance
ORLANDO, Fla. - The no. 17 LSU Tigers...
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2022
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Fans' Choice 2022
Under the Tree Giveaway
68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Quiet finish to the workweek
