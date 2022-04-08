Home
2 On Your Side
News
Dirty job taken care after On Your Side report
BATON ROUGE - A woman's calls to the City-Parish couldn't get the job done which is why she contacted 2 On Your Side. The ditch...
LSU student killed in crash involving 18-wheeler in Covington
COVINGTON - A 19-year-old LSU student was killed...
Man accused in killing at Baton Rouge apartment complex captured Friday in Ponchatoula
BATON ROUGE - A man suspected of killing...
Friday PM Forecast: A sunny weekend but the rain is coming
Outdoor events are in great shape this weekend. After a chilly start to Saturday, it will be back to shorts and short sleeves on a warm...
Friday AM Forecast: Red Flag Warning issued, Avoid burning
Clear skies, low humidity, and gusty winds are...
Red Flag Warning issued, burning not advised on Friday
The National Weather Service has issued a RED...
Sports
LHSAA eases NIL deal-making for high school athletes
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) is making sure nothing restricts high schools and their student-athletes from navigating new NIL opportunities that are evolving even...
Matt McMahon finalizes his basketball coaching staff
LSU Basketball head coach Matt McMahon has finalized...
Southern's Ja'Tyre Carter stock continues to rise at the Jaguars Pro Day
BATON ROUGE - 16 NFL scouts were on...
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, April 8, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Search
66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
