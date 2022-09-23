Home
Louisiana No. 4 in rate of dangerous West Nile virus cases
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Preliminary federal data shows Louisiana has the nation’s fourth-highest rate of dangerous West Nile virus infections, so people should protect themselves from...
Crash on I-10 in Ascension caused major snag on Friday morning commute
GONZALES - A crash on I-10 WB Friday...
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte to miss game Saturday; girlfriend gives birth to first child
BATON ROUGE - LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte...
Friday AM Forecast: Activity in the tropics expected to stay southeast
Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the Caribbean and it is set to move toward the western Florida coast. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news...
JUST IN: Tropical Depression Nine forms in Caribbean Sea
Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the Caribbean...
Thursday PM Forecast: record warm start to fall, still watching tropical wave
Metro Airport record high temperatures could be taken...
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte to miss game Saturday; girlfriend gives birth to first child
BATON ROUGE - LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will miss Saturday's game to be with his girlfriend as they spend time celebrating the birth of their...
LSU hit with probation, recruiting restrictions over NCAA violations involving former staff
BATON ROUGE - The NCAA's disciplinary committee handed...
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Week 3 NFL | Week 4 CFB
BATON ROUGE - It's a bounce-back week in...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Sept....
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
About Us
