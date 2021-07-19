Home
On Your Side
Development expansion has neighbors worried about flooding, traffic
BATON ROUGE - There's growing opposition to new developments as projects go before Planning and Zoning boards this week in Baton Rouge. The @Highland development...
Proposed cemetery worries nearby neighborhood plagued with flooding
BATON ROUGE - A proposed development next to...
Garden District working to save Live Oak trees, needs help raising money
BATON ROUGE - There's work being done in...
News
Development expansion has neighbors worried about flooding, traffic
BATON ROUGE - There's growing opposition to new developments as projects go before Planning and Zoning boards this week in Baton Rouge. The @Highland development...
After Amite River rescue, fire chief says frequent tubing mishaps becoming a problem
DENHAM SPRINGS - First responders say that more...
Tennessee teen missing since April might be in Zachary
GREENVILLE, Tenn. - A teenage boy has been...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
NOAA expects La Nina to develop by fall or winter
While the top line of a La Niña pattern usually steers conversation toward the tropics, as of late July, there may be a more pressing question...
Monday Evening Forecast: even wetter to start the week
Through Sunday (July 18), 2021 has been the...
Monday Forecast: A new rainmaker on the way
A new week and a new rainmaker for...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
SEC commissioner says games won't be rescheduled over COVID this fall
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said Monday that the conference will not reschedule games because of potential coronavirus outbreaks this fall, saying the decision to get vaccinated...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Dutchtown Griffins
Tons of questions surround Guy Mistretta in his...
Southeastern's latest rebranding effort includes three new logos for all athletic programs
HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University Athletics unveiled...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, July 19, 2021.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Additional Links
Stuff the Bus
Dog Days of Summer
Calendar
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Stuff the Bus
Dog Days of Summer
Calendar
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
NOAA expects La Nina to develop by fall or winter
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days