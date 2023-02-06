Home
Despite rumors, Capitol Grocery not closing, owner says
BATON ROUGE - Monday morning it was back to business for Devon Harris, one of the owners of Capitol Grocery. Harris has been busy prepping...
Advocate for victims chides LSU's focus on underage drinking rather than rape in Madi Brooks case
BATON ROUGE - The high-profile death of Madison...
Man sentenced to 99 years in prison for sexually assaulting 80-year-old woman with dementia
AMITE - A man who sexually assaulted an...
Monday PM Forecast: upper 70s expected ahead of cold front Wednesday
Mild temperatures will last through the middle of the week before our next cold front. An isolated high temperature of 80 degrees is even possible! ...
Monday AM Forecast: Sunny and dry for now
Temperatures will climb for the first half of...
Sunday PM Forecast: Another beautiful day across the Capital Area, more to come for the start of the week
Only a few more dry days in the...
Sports
LSU women's basketball stands steady at No. 3, faces top team Sunday
BATON ROUGE — Kim Mulkey and her LSU Tiger basketball team held steady at No. 3 in the latest Associated Press poll released on Monday, setting...
LSU women's hoops downs Texas A&M to move to 23-0
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 3 LSU (23-0,...
LSU basketball drops 10th straight game to No. 4 Alabama 79-69
BATON ROUGE – Despite Derek Fountain's 26 points,...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, February 6, 2023.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Videos
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
About Us
