Zeeland Place neighborhood has significant street flooding again
BATON ROUGE - Residents living in the Zeeland Place neighborhood of Baton Rouge continue to have issues with water after a rainstorm. Thursday, 2 On...
Land erosion might be up to homeowner to fix
BATON ROUGE - Homeowners fighting erosion problems say...
City's building sidewalks, residents want drainage fixed first
BATON ROUGE - Darrell Rivers says putting up...
Undersheriff: Teen likely killed herself before manhunt
DENVER (AP) - A Colorado undersheriff who led the search for a Florida teenager whose actions prompted tightened security at Columbine High School says she likely...
Mississippi governor declares state of emergency
Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is declaring the state's...
After successful fundraiser, churches hit by arson prepare for bittersweet Easter
OPELOUSAS - A crowdfunding campaign for three African...
Few showers leftover for Passover
Time to exhale after nasty storms tracked across the area on Thursday. After some straggling showers, a beautiful holiday weekend is ahead. ...
TORNADO WATCH until 7pm for local area
An active storm pattern continues across the southeastern...
Here we go again: severe weather threat on Thursday
The next frontal system will push rain and...
LSU Gymnastics to compete for national championship Saturday
FORT WORTH, Texas – The third-ranked LSU gymnastics team has moved on to compete for the program’s first national championship. With a team score of...
Report: Will Wade won't testify at bribery trial involving hoops scandal
BATON ROUGE – It appears Will Wade won’t...
LSU Baseball swamped by visiting Florida Gators
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers fell behind...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April 18, 2019.
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
