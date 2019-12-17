Home
On Your Side
Veteran cemetery expansion project underway
ZACHARY - The Louisiana National Cemetery in East Baton Rouge Parish is expanding. It's adding new elements for visitors and space to bury loved ones. ...
State Police investigating ransomware attack at BRCC
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police is investigating...
New digital message board coming to busy west side roadway
PORT ALLEN - A large green traffic sign...
News
Charity pays off wounded Army veteran's entire mortgage
BATON ROUGE - It was a special day for an Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient, who was honored with a ceremonial deed to his mortgage-free...
Veteran cemetery expansion project underway
ZACHARY - The Louisiana National Cemetery in East...
'A chain reaction': LSU Tiger eye popping up in more front lawns
BATON ROUGE – More and more grass in...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Weather alerts issued ahead of strong to severe storms Monday afternoon
THE FORECAST: A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas until 6 PM CST pic.twitter.com/PYxxLpRDqR — NWS New...
Severe Storms Likely Monday
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly...
Warming Continues Through the Weekend
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Clouds...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
Drew Brees in vintage form as playoffs approach
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Vintage Drew Brees is back. Or so it would seem the past two weeks, during which the Saints’ 40-year-old quarterback has...
Drew Brees breaks NFL record for career touchdown passes
NEW ORLEANS - During Monday night's football game,...
LSU, Ohio State dominate AP All-America teams
No. 1 LSU and No. 2 Ohio State...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish residents took proactive measures to protect their health recently by participating in Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s Live...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvias Toys Christmas
Click 2 The Pros
Calendar
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Share the Christmas Joy
Under the Tree Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2019
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvias Toys Christmas
Click 2 The Pros
Calendar
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Share the Christmas Joy
Under the Tree Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2019
Search
SEARCH
41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Weather alerts issued ahead of strong to severe storms Monday afternoon
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories (/web/webroot/secure/widgets/viewgalleryvideo/class.cfc), first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days