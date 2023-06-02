Home
News
US hiring jumped last month. So did unemployment. Heres what that says about the economy.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s employers stepped up their hiring in May, adding a robust 339,000 jobs, well above expectations and evidence of enduring strength in...
Wildlife and fisheries agents searching for person who illegally shot, killed black bear
RUSTON - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries...
Zachary police identify suspected gunman sought in multiple parishes; search continues into Friday morning
ZACHARY - Friday morning, the search continued for...
Weather
Friday AM Forecast: Keeping the heat for the weekend
Outdoor conditions will be perfect for any weekend plans. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: Another day with a repeat...
Thursday PM Forecast: Tropical Depression in Gulf, local area stays mainly dry
On the first day of hurricane season, an...
Tropical Depression Two forms in Gulf, no threat to local area
On the first official day of Hurricane Season...
Sports
LSU baseball prepares for the start of NCAA postseason play
BATON ROUGE – LSU will start the NCAA Baseball Tournament play at the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional at 2 p.m. Friday when they face Tulane in...
SEC reveals football schedule plan after OU, Texas join, but it's not the final word
SANDESTIN BEACH, Fla. - The Southeastern Conference has...
Kickoff time set for LSU football's first home game of 2023
BATON ROUGE - LSU's first home game of...
Investigations
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
