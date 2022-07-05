Home
2 On Your Side
News
Biden awards Medal of Honor to 4 for Vietnam War heroism
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday bestowed the nation’s highest military honor to four Army soldiers for heroism during the Vietnam War, bravery that...
Man living next to parish drainage canal says he'll cut grass but draws the line at trees, says parish should do it
BATON ROUGE - A man living next to...
Insurance commissioner optimistic for current hurricane season
BATON ROUGE - Of Louisiana's 30 private insurers,...
Additional Links
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Tuesday PM Forecast: soaking storms possible again Wednesday
The Capital Area will remain in a typical summertime rhythm of heat, humidity and pop up showers and thunderstorms. By the end of the week, the...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Heavy downpours are moving through this afternoon
A few heavy downpours will move through the...
Monday PM Forecast: Rain will be gone for all 4th of July celebrations this evening
Happy Independence Day! THE FORECAST Stream...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports2-A-Days Preview: Glen Oaks Panthers
Head coach Sean Beauchamp is thinking this is they year that his Glen Oaks Panthers team puts to use all the trials and lessons learned over...
LSU Tiger baseballers land on Team USA
LSU centerfielder Dylan Crews and first baseman Tre'...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: East Ascension Spartans
The East Ascension Spartans are looking to take...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Additional Links
Brandi's Book Drive
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Crawfish Price Index
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Yard Makeover
Father's Day Giveaway
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Brandi's Book Drive
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Crawfish Price Index
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Yard Makeover
Father's Day Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday PM Forecast: soaking storms possible again Wednesday
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days