Department of Health cites dozens of area restaurants for violating new seafood law
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's seafood identification law requiring restaurants to label seafood has been in effect for a few weeks. The Louisiana Department of Health began...
Used dealer plates being sold online for big bucks
BATON ROUGE - Investigators say there's evidence that...
Funding to make improvements to Dawson Creek drainage found
BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish says it recently...
Department of Health cites dozens of area restaurants for violating new seafood law
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's seafood identification law requiring restaurants to label seafood has been in effect for a few weeks. The Louisiana Department of Health began...
Kitchen catches fire at duplex on Southpark Drive; family displaced
BATON ROUGE - A family is displaced after...
Parent, 7 students arrested after fight at Louisiana school
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - Authorities say a parent...
Weather
Warm temps, minimal rain chances into early next week
Not only will the month round out with above average temperatures, but most locations will remain rain free. To date, the area is running a deficit...
Cooler temps staying north, Karen worthy of U.S. attention
A persistent and quiet weather pattern will continue....
Continued warmth expected to end September
Sprinkler systems are a good idea this week....
Sports
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
NEW ROADS- Catholic-Pointe Coupee's game against Central Private on Sept. 19th was moved from New Roads to Zachary High school because of lightning at the Hornet's...
Stanley leads Florida A&M past Southern 27-21
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Ryan Stanley threw for...
#4 LSU crushes Vanderbilt 66 to 38
NASHVILLE, TN - The fourth ranked LSU Tigers...
Investigations
Health
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for September 26, 2019.
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for September...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for September...
Videos
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
About Us
83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Warm temps, minimal rain chances into early next week
