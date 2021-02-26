Home
Utility companies appear before oversight board; Entergy vows to improve
BATON ROUGE - Utility companies were in the hot seat Wednesday morning at the Louisiana Public Service Commission meeting and had to explain what went wrong...
Rolling blackouts to be discussed at Public Service Commission meeting Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - By Wednesday, we'll know more...
Utility regulators to investigate blackouts, prolonged power outages due to ice
BATON ROUGE – Entergy said Wednesday, it will...
House to vote on virus bill; arbiter says wage hike a no-go
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are ready to shove a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package through the House on Friday, despite a setback that means a minimum...
Former Livingston Parish deputy accused of sexual misconduct with children slated for court appearance, Friday
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Dennis Perkins, a former SWAT...
Feds: Scheme involved $15 million in government contracts
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana man used...
Some areas hitting 80 degrees today, More 80s this weekend
Some fog and drizzle will be around the area this morning. The sun will be back this afternoon. THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: Temperatures...
Unseasonable late winter warmth to continue
As a weak, stalled front provides the area...
Above average temperatures expected through March
As we head into the new month of...
QB Russell Wilson open to playing in New Orleans
Star quarterback Russell Wilson has told his agent he's open to being traded to a handful of teams, one of them being the New Orleans Saints....
LSU baseball hammers Cajuns in Lafayette
The LSU Tiger baseball team took advantage of...
LSU sets dates for Spring Football, Spring Game info to come
LSU Football has announced dates for the start...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
