59-year-old man slipped, fell and drowned at Catahoula Locks
ST. MARTINVILLE - A man drowned after he slipped and fell into the Catahoula Locks. St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said 59-year-old George Barras was...
10-year-old girl drowned in pond near her home
COVINGTON - Authorities found a 10-year-old girl with...
Baker police officer dies of COVID one day before his wedding
BAKER - A local police officer died Friday...
Saturday PM Forecast: Afternoon storms continue, watching the tropics
The Forecast: A few evening storms remain possible, all will be dry overnight under partly cloudy skies. The August pattern continues tomorrow. Expect the first half...
Tropical Storm Grace forms near the Caribbean
Tropical Storm Grace has formed east of the...
What is a Potential Tropical Cyclone?
Over the past few years, you have probably...
Sports
Saints commit 6 turnovers in first preseason loss to Ravens
BALTIMORE -- Tyler Huntley ran for a 7-yard touchdown with 6:35 remaining, and the Baltimore Ravens extended their preseason winning streak to 18 games with a...
Local restaurant Walk-Ons looking to sign walk-on athletes
BATON ROUGE - Locally founded sports bar and...
Tigers ranked high in first USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
The LSU Tiger football team is already earning...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Thursday,...
Community
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
About Us
