Denham Springs city council makes changes to flooding code requiring higher elevation
DENHAM SPRINGS - Denham Springs updated their city ordinance with the hopes of preventing flood damage. Now developments in special flood zones are required to build...
10 sites remain for new Mississippi River bridge; top three options to be decided in May
BATON ROUGE - The list of potential locations...
Tax millage renewal for WBR schools fails by one vote
WEST BATON ROUGE - Schools in West Baton...
Gusty wind likely and a few strong thunderstorms possible Wednesday
One more quiet and warm afternoon is ahead. The next storm system will race through the region on Wednesday. Next 24 Hours: Tonight will be...
Monday AM Forecast: Foggy start to the week, Severe risk returns on Wednesday
The next risk for severe weather comes with...
Mild start to the week, severe weather risk on Wednesday
TONIGHT & TOMORROW Overnight, we will have...
Sports
Dutchtown's Collin Dupre gaining new perspective on life and baseball after knee injury
Dutchtown outfielder has been destined for greatness since he was a sophomore when he committed to Texas A&M. But a torn ACL during his junior football...
REPORT: LSU hooper Shareef O'Neal has entered the transfer portal
LSU forward Shareef O'Neal has entered the transfer...
LSU baseball takes series over No. 8 Florida with 11-2 outburst on Sunday
He's designated to hit for a reason. Tiger...
Investigations
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, March 28, 2022.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
