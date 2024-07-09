Home
News
Houma man arrested after deputies find a small bag of Methamphetamines outside of home
HOUMA— A Houma man now faces multiple drug charges after Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's deputies found a small bag of drugs outside his home while responding to...
Jayden Daniels named SEC Male Athlete of the Year, making two consecutive years a Tiger claims the title
BATON ROUGE - For the second year in...
West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office looking for suspect in vehicle burglary
PORT ALLEN— West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputies are...
Weather
Hurricane Beryl makes its third landfall in Texas on Monday morning
Hurricane Beryl made landfall near Matagorda, Texas shortly before 4 a.m. Monday. At landfall, the hurricane was at Category 1 strength with peak winds at 80...
Hurricane Beryl reaches Category 5 strength, continues to rewrite history
Hurricane Beryl became a Category 5 hurricane on...
Beryl becomes first hurricane of 2024 season
UPDATE - 10 a.m. Sunday : Beryl has...
Sports
Sports2-A-Days: Denham Springs Yellow Jackets
DENHAM SPRINGS - The Denham Springs football team is ready to get back to the playoffs. After missing the postseason last year with a 3-7...
Olivia Dunne says she'll return to LSU for another year with national champion gymnastics team
BATON ROUGE — LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne said...
Sports2-A-Days Preview: Silliman Wildcats
Baton Rouge - In 2023, the Silliman Wildcats...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Monday's Health Report: Birth defects like cleft lip can be prevented by taking action during pregnancy
BATON ROUGE — Cleft lip and cleft palate affect thousands of babies every year, according to the CDC. But there are ways to reduce risk. ...
Friday's Health Report: Death rate for uterine cancer continue to rise, especially among Black women
BATON ROUGE — Uterine cancer is the most...
Thursday's Health Report: Safety always comes first when handling, lighting fireworks
BATON ROUGE — From bottle rockets to aerial...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
About Us
