Woman claims her apartment was shot up Thursday night in most recent attack by belligerent neighbor
BATON ROUGE - A woman is afraid to go inside her own home after bullets flew through her apartment Thursday night, but she knows exactly where...
'All I did was order a shot': Woman convicted of crime after ordering 'angel shot' at bar
BATON ROUGE - A woman is facing a...
Police: 6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia classroom
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A 6-year-old student...
Friday PM Forecast: rain returns over the weekend
Expect two distinctly different days of weather this weekend. A cold front will move into the area on Sunday. Tonight & Tomorrow: Another night of...
Friday AM Forecast: A few showers will roll through this weekend
Showers will move in before the weekend is...
Thursday PM Forecast: next rain before the weekend is out
As the workweek ends and weekend begins, quiet...
Sports
LSU baseball continues top-ranked tear on preseason rankings
BATON ROUGE — LSU baseball is racking up the expectations ahead of their 2023 season with a team that's expected to make a significant run at...
Black and Gold Report: Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints
BATON ROUGE - The New Orleans Saints had...
No. 7 LSU women's basketball team ties program record with 15-0, beats Texas A&M 74-34
BATON ROUGE - The No. 7 LSU women's...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
