Bridge work wrapping up, concrete error to be fixed by contractor
BATON ROUGE - A contractor crew made an error that they're trying to fix. It's work on Chevelle Drive in Baton Rouge and it's taken months...
Ordinance to help convicted criminals get hired passed through Metro Council
BATON ROUGE - After deferring the Fair Chance...
'Deeply disappointed:' Governor Edwards issues statement about failure of bill to add rape and incest exceptions for abortions
BATON ROUGE -One by one, bills that would...
Inside The Weather: Dew Point versus Humidity
Have you ever noticed weather forecasters reference dew points way more often than humidity? There is a reason for that, one of these is a...
Wednesday PM Forecast: stubborn, showery pattern continues
A stubborn disturbance in the atmosphere will maintain...
Wednesday AM Forecast: More rain today, heat sets in tomorrow
Showers will be around for the next 5-days...
Sports
LSU softball drops opener at SEC Tournament
FAYETTEVILLE, ARK - The Ole Miss Rebels softball team made the plays, and the LSU Tiger softball team did not. There's no simpler way to put...
Weeks after selection in WNBA draft, LSU Tigers already cut from pro teams
Former Tiger and national champion Alexis Morris has...
Former LSU tight end diagnosed with lymphoma signs with New Orleans Saints
NEW ORLEANS - Foster Moreau, the former LSU...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
