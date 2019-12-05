Home
On Your Side
Baby denied life-saving drug by Louisiana Medicaid
BATON ROUGE - The most expensive drug in the world could be a possible cure for a 16-month-old boy. Axel Dennis was diagnosed with Spinal...
Incentive program will help bring grocery retail to north Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A financing program has been...
Driveways torn up to make way for sewer repairs in Ascension Parish
GONZALES - Some residents living in Bayou Grand...
News
Police: 18-year-old arrested in deadly Prescott Road shooting
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police have arrested a man accused of killing a person found dead on Prescott Road, near The Lodge Apartments. Byron...
Kentucky mom accused of stabbing baby at Thanksgiving dinner
PRESTONBURG, KY - A Kentucky woman has been...
Master P launches his own brand of ramen noodles
Master P has added a new venture to...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Video Showing Morning Meteor Sightings across Gulf Coast
A light blue meteorite lit up the early morning sky around 5:34 AM early today. Reports of sightings span from Oklahoma City to Houston to Maurepas,...
Nuisance showers on Friday, seasonable weekend to follow
Moderating temperatures will continue through Friday. Some showers...
Moderating temperature trend to begin
After the coldest temperatures in the 7-day forecast,...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
Joe Burrow becomes first LSU QB to win Golden Arm Award
BATON ROUGE - After an undefeated season filled with record-breaking performances, Joe Burrow has earned another accolade. On Wednesday, the LSU quarterback was named the...
LSU throws up 'Burreaux' billboards after QB's final game in Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE - LSU is setting up billboards...
WATCH: Coach O previews Tigers' SEC Championship meeting with Georgia
BATON ROUGE - Coach Ed Orgeron took the...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health repot for Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Baby denied life-saving drug by Louisiana Medicaid
BATON ROUGE - The most expensive drug in...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish residents took proactive measures to protect their health recently by participating in Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s Live...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvias Toys Christmas
Click 2 The Pros
Calendar
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Share the Christmas Joy
Under the Tree Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2019
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvias Toys Christmas
Click 2 The Pros
Calendar
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Share the Christmas Joy
Under the Tree Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2019
Search
SEARCH
71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Video Showing Morning Meteor Sightings across Gulf Coast
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories (/web/webroot/secure/widgets/viewgalleryvideo/class.cfc), first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days