Home
On Your Side
New digital message board coming to busy west side roadway
PORT ALLEN - A large green traffic sign in West Baton Rouge is not helping drivers the way it was intended. The estimated time to...
Senator gets involved with family fighting for life-saving drug
BATON ROUGE - Little Axel Dennis and his...
Tenants upset over lack of apartment maintenance in Tigerland
BATON ROUGE - Some residents in Tigerland say...
News
Wanted man surrenders to Ascension Parish deputies, another suspect remains at large
ASCENSION PARISH – Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say one of two wanted suspects has surrendered to police. Mark Johnson Jr., 21, turned...
Second suspect arrested for murder after DNA links him to a six year old homicide investigation
BATON ROUGE – Timothy Pena of Denham Springs...
Returning clouds, stray showers possible
A weak disturbance will swing through the region...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Returning clouds, stray showers possible
A weak disturbance will swing through the region Thursday afternoon through Friday evening with returning clouds and a few showers. Nicer weather is expected for the...
Temperature turnaround, a short time for sunshine
Behind Tuesday’s cold front, temperatures will remain below...
Steady Rainfall Through the Day
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: A slow...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
Ed Orgeron named Home Depot Coach of the Year
BATON ROUGE - Add Coach O to the list of LSU players and coaches earning accolades heading into the Peach Bowl. On Wednesday, Orgeron was...
LSU already sold out of tickets for Tigers' Peach Bowl appearance
BATON ROUGE - LSU is getting about 13,000...
LSU's Joe Brady named best assistant coach in college football
BATON ROUGE - One of the key people...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish residents took proactive measures to protect their health recently by participating in Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s Live...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvias Toys Christmas
Click 2 The Pros
Calendar
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Share the Christmas Joy
Under the Tree Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2019
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvias Toys Christmas
Click 2 The Pros
Calendar
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Share the Christmas Joy
Under the Tree Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2019
Search
SEARCH
45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Returning clouds, stray showers possible
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories (/web/webroot/secure/widgets/viewgalleryvideo/class.cfc), first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days