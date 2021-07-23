Home
After missing veto session, Republican lawmaker named head of gaming control board by governor
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards named Senator Ronnie Johns to head up the Louisiana Gaming Control Board on Friday, just days after the Republican...
Saints WR Michael Thomas likely to miss start of 2021 season
NEW ORLEANS- New Orleans Saints' star wide receiver...
Firefighters officially end search in Florida condo collapse
MIAMI (AP) — Firefighters officially ended their search...
Weather
Saharan dust may bring colorful weekend sunsets in Louisiana
For the past several years, Saharan dust has successfully made the trek across the Atlantic and appeared here in the Southern U.S.. This year is no...
Friday Morning Forecast: Heat Advisory starts at 9 am
A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for parts...
Some severe thunderstorms will soon trigger wireless emergency alerts
A change is coming to the way severe...
Sports
Saints WR Michael Thomas likely to miss start of 2021 season
NEW ORLEANS- New Orleans Saints' star wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to miss the start of the season after undergoing ankle surgery. The surgery,...
NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks
NFL teams have been warned they could forfeit...
Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle talks with Matt Trent about possible SEC expansion with Texas & Oklahoma
Just moments before Texas A&M head coach Jimbo...
Investigations
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Videos
Community
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
About Us
