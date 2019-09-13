Home
Medicaid billing currently unavailable for some professional counselors
BATON ROUGE - There's been a change to Medicaid and it could be affecting your school-aged children. Earlier this year, the Louisiana Department of Health...
Homeowner with sinkhole on city-parish repair list since early 2018
BATON ROUGE - There's a large sinkhole out...
Leaky meter fixed months after leak started
BATON ROUGE - A water meter that's been...
Wife of Texas head coach shares video of alleged racist, profanity-laced phone call from LSU fans
BATON ROUGE - Wife of University of Texas Head Coach Tom Herman says she and her family were harassed by LSU fans before last weekend's big...
WATCH: New superintendent signs cheer for deaf students at pep rally
BATON ROUGE - The new superintendent for the...
Vaping illness in US gives Canada pause as legal sales near
TORONTO (AP) - The serious lung illness affecting...
PTC9 no threat to local area, hot weekend for home football
Significant forecast changes mean we now expect a continuation of the hot, mainly dry weather pattern. A developing tropical disturbance is expected to remain closer to...
Heat continues as we watch the next tropical wave
The very same upper level ridge of high...
Tropical Wave Forecast to Impact Weekend Plans
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight : Spotty...
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
As Isaiah Jones prepared for his first start at quarterback on Friday for St. John, the senior thought about the lessons he learned from his predecessor...
Saints stun the Texans on a game-winning field goal, 30-28
NEW ORLEANS- The Saints kicked off their season...
It's game day!
BATON ROUGE - The Tigers have arrived in...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for September 12, 2019.
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for September...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for September...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
