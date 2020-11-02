Home
Absentee ballot deadline is Monday
BATON ROUGE - If you haven't mailed your absentee ballot yet, the Baton Rouge Registrar of Voters Office says you should consider hand delivery. Louisiana...
They're getting a turn lane! Hwy 42 neighborhood feeling left out, gets results
PRAIRIEVILLE - A neighborhood worried they'd been left...
Where's the turn? Hwy 42 neighborhood feels left out of construction project
PRAIRIEVILLE - A resident living along a construction...
Sunday Journal- All Saints Day at Holy Rosary
BATON ROUGE - In this episode of Sunday Journal, John Pastorek takes viewers to Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant where they celebrate All Saints...
WATCH: Off-duty trooper in Star Wars costume stops suspected drunk driver after Halloween party
LAS VEGAS - A trooper with the Nevada...
Derailed train saved from devastating crash by giant sculpture of whale's tail
SPIJKENISSE, Neverlands - Art, inadvertently came to the...
Sports
LSU stays out of AP top 25 after blowout loss to Auburn
Clemson remained No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, but not by much. Trevor Lawrence’s absence because of COVID-19 and the...
Saints win overtime nail-biter in Chicago, 26-23
CHICAGO — Drew Brees threw two touchdowns to...
FINAL: Auburn defeats LSU 48-11
BATON ROUGE - On Saturday, Oct. 31 the...
Community
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
