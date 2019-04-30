Home
Couple on the hook for hundreds of dollars in dog scam
BATON ROUGE - Buyer beware. A man looking to purchase a puppy online was scammed out of hundreds of dollars. The dog's name was Gracie...
Live oak trees cut down along Airline Highway; mystery as to who's responsible
BATON ROUGE - Someone took down three live...
Bill to further protect elderly from telemarketers passes House
BATON ROUGE - A bill aimed at fining...
Police: Man took 4-year-old, bound her, locked her in trunk
WAYNESBORO, Pa. (AP) - Police say a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man entered a home's unlocked front door, snatched a 4-year-old girl from her bed and bound and...
BR Sigma to hold annual Jabberwock event to provide scholarships to students
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Sigma Alumnae...
Ex-Texas A&M football player found guilty of murder
DALLAS (AP) - A former Texas A&M football...
Rain chances stay low through Wednesday
We are slowly transitioning into a more late spring-like pattern. Humidity is rising and some daytime heating showers and thunderstorms may soon be a part of...
Warm with slowly rising humidity, rain chances
High pressure continues to build over the central...
Big Muddy not falling anytime soon, may set flood duration record
A frontal boundary spanning from the Southern Plains...
Sports
Report: Will Wade, alleged $300K 'deal' for Naz Reid brought up in NCAA corruption trial
BATON ROUGE - LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade's name has shown up once again in the legal proceedings tied to an ongoing college recruiting scandal. ...
LSU holds off Alabama 5-4, clinches SEC road series
TUSCALOOSA - It was a must win SEC...
LSU evens series with 5-2 win over Alabama
TUSCALOOSA - LSU put their hopes in Eric...
Investigations
Health
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April 29, 2019.
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April...
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
