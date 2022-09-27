Home
DOTD planning upgrades to overpass district once I-10 widening project starts
BATON ROUGE - Tuesday afternoon was business as usual under the overpass at Perkins Road. New restaurants have been popping up left and right, like...
St. Tammany Correctional Center employee arrested for selling drugs to inmates
SLIDELL - A former St. Tammany Parish Correctional...
Detour dilemma: property owner raises concerns over parish bridge project
BATON ROUGE - The City Parish plans to...
Tuesday PM Forecast: breezy and dry conditions continue as Ian targets Florida
The much-awaited cold front has pushed through the region and breezy, comfortable conditions are expected through the rest of the week. No direct impacts from Ian...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Dry air is causing fire weather conditions
The dry air we have been waiting for...
RED FLAG WARNING issued for southeast Louisiana, southwest Mississippi
A cold front will push through the area...
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers finding the rhythm of life through love of music and football
Plaquemine senior offensive lineman Jayden Rogers is a huge part of why the Green Devils are undefeated. He's a powerful force on the football field but...
WATCH: LSU Coach Brian Kelly previews match-up with Auburn
Final: Saints lose to Carolina Panthers 22-14
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Saints fell to the...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
