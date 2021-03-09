Home
Wrecks along Stanford Avenue worry resident of 40 years
BATON ROUGE - A man who lives on Stanford Avenue is tired of hosting a demolition derby in his yard. In the 40 years he's lived...
Repair company says it's owed thousands; businessman offers to settle
BATON ROUGE - A man says he's owed...
Junk house cleaned up following 2 On Your Side story
BATON ROUGE - Less than 24 hours after...
LSU Baseball overcomes early deficit and beat TSU 10-4
BATON ROUGE- After trailing 4-3 heading to the bottom of the 3rd inning, LSU baseball outscored Texas Southern 7-0 to get the win 10-4. The...
Davis Rhorer of BR's Downtown Development District dies from COVID
BATON ROUGE - Davis Rhorer, the head of...
Volunteers are key at vaccine sites. It pays off with a shot
SEATTLE (AP) — When Seattle’s largest health care...
Temperatures and clouds increasing through the week
The warming trend will continue but with that will come increasing clouds. While some spotty showers become possible as early as Wednesday, organized rain is not...
Watching the winds with the weeklong warm up
Sunny and warm day two! THE FORECAST...
Days of warming ahead, rain chances slim
The first weather headline of the week will...
LSU Baseball overcomes early deficit and beat TSU 10-4
BATON ROUGE- After trailing 4-3 heading to the bottom of the 3rd inning, LSU baseball outscored Texas Southern 7-0 to get the win 10-4. The...
Southern opens SWAC season with sweep of Grambling
Southern opened their SWAC season slate with a...
A pair of 8th inning errors gives Oral Roberts a series win over LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. -- Oral Roberts (4-7) scored...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
